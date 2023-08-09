English
    MT Educare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 32.77% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in June 2023 down 32.77% from Rs. 11.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 down 175.86% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 68.29% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022.

    MT Educare shares closed at 4.10 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -54.19% over the last 12 months.

    MT Educare
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.453.6511.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.453.6511.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.453.496.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.151.522.52
    Depreciation1.812.841.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.3617.332.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.31-21.53-1.54
    Other Income5.151.841.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.16-19.700.19
    Interest1.742.011.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.90-21.71-1.34
    Exceptional Items---18.47--
    P/L Before Tax-2.90-40.18-1.34
    Tax-0.17-1.87-0.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.74-38.31-0.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.74-38.31-0.99
    Equity Share Capital72.2372.2372.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-5.30-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.38-5.30-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-5.30-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.38-5.30-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #MT Educare #Results
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 12:44 pm

