MT Educare Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, down 32.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in June 2023 down 32.77% from Rs. 11.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2023 down 175.86% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2023 down 68.29% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2022.

MT Educare shares closed at 4.10 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.91% returns over the last 6 months and -54.19% over the last 12 months.