MPS Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.53 crore, Up 46.63% Y-o-Y.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MPS are: Net Sales at Rs 99.53 crore in December 2018 Up 46.63% from Rs. 67.88 crore in December 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.48 crore in December 2018 Up 10.93% from Rs. 17.56 crore in December 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.61 crore in December 2018 Up 5.33% from Rs. 29.06 crore in December 2017. MPS EPS has Increased to Rs. 10.46 in December 2018 from Rs. 9.43 in December 2017. MPS shares closed at 491.70 on January 17, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -25.09% over the last 12 months. MPS Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 99.53 100.59 67.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 99.53 100.59 67.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.81 46.11 27.17 Depreciation 3.19 3.09 1.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.23 28.67 16.77 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.30 22.72 22.04 Other Income 5.12 3.87 5.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.42 26.59 27.16 Interest 0.01 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.41 26.57 27.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.41 26.57 27.14 Tax 7.93 7.90 9.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.48 18.67 17.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.48 18.67 17.56 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.48 18.67 17.56 Equity Share Capital 18.62 18.62 18.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.46 10.02 9.43 Diluted EPS 10.46 10.02 9.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.46 10.02 9.43 Diluted EPS 10.46 10.02 9.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:31 pm