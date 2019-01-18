MPS Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 99.53 crore, Up 46.63% Y-o-Y.

Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 99.53 100.59 67.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 99.53 100.59 67.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 44.81 46.11 27.17 Depreciation 3.19 3.09 1.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 29.23 28.67 16.77 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.30 22.72 22.04 Other Income 5.12 3.87 5.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.42 26.59 27.16 Interest 0.01 0.02 0.02 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.41 26.57 27.14 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.41 26.57 27.14 Tax 7.93 7.90 9.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.48 18.67 17.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.48 18.67 17.56 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 19.48 18.67 17.56 Equity Share Capital 18.62 18.62 18.62 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.46 10.02 9.43 Diluted EPS 10.46 10.02 9.43 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.46 10.02 9.43 Diluted EPS 10.46 10.02 9.43 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited