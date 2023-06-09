Motilal Oswal upgrades DMart to buy, ups target price to Rs 4,200

DMart

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has upgraded Avenue Supermarts Ltd, owner of D-Mart chain of stores, with a buy rating from neutral earlier and increased its target price to Rs 4,200 a share, up 18 percent from its current market price.

The upgrade comes after continued robust earnings, expected recovery in same-store sales growth (SSSG) amid easing inflation and cheap valuations.

In the last five years, DMart has traded at 60x EV/EBITDA and 99x PE. The stock currently trades at 58x price earnings multiple and 36x EV/EBITDA after correction in the stock of nearly 25 percent since September 2022, which represents a 30 percent discount to historical multiples. The correction was due to weak SSSG in the recent past and Motilal expects that it will improve in fiscal 2024 should boost valuation multiples.

Motilal expects a likely recovery in SSSG driven easing of general inflation, coupled with a reduction in raw material costs and implementation of new store strategy to address the issue of smaller 30-35k sq ft stores. Since FY19/20, the company has been opening larger stores, which continue to contribute to SSSG even after completing their initial 3-4 year cycles. This is likely to enhance store productivity, with potential for increased footfall growth.

The brokerage expects post SSSG recovery, strong cost control could help DMart improve its margin by 30-50 basis points or pass on the gains to drive higher offtake. Despite weak SSSG, DMart has managed to protect its EBITDA margin, unlike other retailers, which have seen a 200-450bp margin hit.

" We believe DMart’s SSSG and earnings revision cycle are closer to bottoming out. Tailwinds from robust store additions and consistent cost efficiency could play a key role in SSSG recovery. Subsequently, we estimate a revenue/PAT CAGR of 27%/29% over FY23-25", Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal is of the opinion that worries surrounding the emerging online grocery market are unnecessary. This viewpoint is supported by the fact that both online and modern retail account for a tiny portion of the overall grocery market. Consequently, the market presents a vast potential for growth and opportunities.

"DMart has grown its revenues and earnings at a robust CAGR of 23 percent and 24 percent over the last five years. After growing the topline at this scorching pace and achieving a turnover of Rs43,000 crore, it has just about scratched the surface in our view. We believe it has a long runway for growth as the modern retail space is still in its infancy in India", Motilal report added.