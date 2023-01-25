Motilal Oswal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.04 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 10:49 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motilal Oswal Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 699.04 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 616.74 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 151.84 crore in December 2022 up 20.44% from Rs. 126.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.31 crore in December 2022 up 29.64% from Rs. 212.37 crore in December 2021.
Motilal Oswal EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.57 in December 2021.
|Motilal Oswal shares closed at 727.20 on January 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.39% returns over the last 6 months and -18.95% over the last 12 months.
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|688.01
|857.10
|616.74
|Other Operating Income
|11.03
|9.44
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|699.04
|866.54
|616.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|155.90
|154.11
|146.82
|Depreciation
|14.20
|13.16
|9.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4.00
|7.72
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|269.98
|276.43
|269.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|254.96
|415.12
|190.35
|Other Income
|6.15
|10.57
|12.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|261.11
|425.69
|202.39
|Interest
|61.62
|55.05
|44.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|199.49
|370.64
|157.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|199.49
|370.64
|157.62
|Tax
|47.65
|47.53
|31.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|151.84
|323.11
|126.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|151.84
|323.11
|126.07
|Equity Share Capital
|14.79
|14.76
|14.72
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.36
|21.86
|8.57
|Diluted EPS
|10.28
|21.74
|8.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.36
|21.89
|8.57
|Diluted EPS
|10.28
|21.74
|8.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited