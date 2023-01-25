Motilal Oswal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.04 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 688.01 857.10 616.74 Other Operating Income 11.03 9.44 -- Total Income From Operations 699.04 866.54 616.74 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 155.90 154.11 146.82 Depreciation 14.20 13.16 9.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 4.00 7.72 -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 269.98 276.43 269.59 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 254.96 415.12 190.35 Other Income 6.15 10.57 12.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 261.11 425.69 202.39 Interest 61.62 55.05 44.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 199.49 370.64 157.62 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 199.49 370.64 157.62 Tax 47.65 47.53 31.55 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 151.84 323.11 126.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 151.84 323.11 126.07 Equity Share Capital 14.79 14.76 14.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.36 21.86 8.57 Diluted EPS 10.28 21.74 8.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.36 21.89 8.57 Diluted EPS 10.28 21.74 8.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited