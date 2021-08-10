MARKET NEWS

Motherson Sumi Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,113.87 crore, up 154.13% Y-o-Y

August 10, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,113.87 crore in June 2021 up 154.13% from Rs. 438.31 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.54 crore in June 2021 up 244.1% from Rs. 125.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.78 crore in June 2021 up 294.23% from Rs. 99.77 crore in June 2020.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2020.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 230.90 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 42.84% returns over the last 6 months and 120.11% over the last 12 months.

Motherson Sumi Systems
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,113.871,258.89431.39
Other Operating Income--10.116.92
Total Income From Operations1,113.871,269.00438.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials759.25804.90236.29
Purchase of Traded Goods2.2713.6018.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-77.31-37.47-32.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost146.13132.69202.91
Depreciation49.5749.0863.21
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses158.20180.99128.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.76125.21-178.64
Other Income68.4522.6815.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.21147.89-162.98
Interest24.2623.8815.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax119.95124.01-178.65
Exceptional Items-0.49----
P/L Before Tax119.46124.01-178.65
Tax17.7549.29-53.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities101.7174.72-125.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items78.83170.16--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period180.54244.88-125.29
Equity Share Capital315.79315.79315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.570.78-0.40
Diluted EPS0.570.78-0.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.570.78-0.40
Diluted EPS0.570.78-0.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Motherson Sumi #Motherson Sumi Systems #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2021 05:11 pm

