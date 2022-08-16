Moongipa Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 72.21% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Moongipa Capital Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 72.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 down 425.7% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022 down 908.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.
Moongipa Capita shares closed at 21.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.92% returns over the last 6 months and 60.22% over the last 12 months.
|Moongipa Capital Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.79
|0.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.79
|0.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.03
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.61
|0.25
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.67
|0.43
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.70
|0.03
|0.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.96
|0.46
|0.24
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.97
|0.46
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.97
|0.46
|0.23
|Tax
|-0.76
|0.14
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.21
|0.32
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.21
|0.32
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|3.05
|3.05
|3.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.95
|1.05
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.95
|1.05
|1.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.95
|1.05
|1.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.95
|1.05
|1.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited