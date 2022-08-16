Moongipa Capita Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 72.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 down 72.21% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2022 down 425.7% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2022 down 908.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Moongipa Capita shares closed at 21.55 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -0.92% returns over the last 6 months and 60.22% over the last 12 months.