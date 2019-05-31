Modern Steels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.79 crore, down 37.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Modern Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 57.79 crore in March 2019 down 37.03% from Rs. 91.77 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.43 crore in March 2019 up 38.68% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2019 up 44.4% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2018.
Modern Steels shares closed at 11.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Modern Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|57.79
|74.60
|91.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|57.79
|74.60
|91.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.85
|39.38
|45.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.00
|4.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.01
|-1.27
|5.42
|Power & Fuel
|11.70
|12.63
|15.43
|Employees Cost
|5.50
|6.06
|6.25
|Depreciation
|1.25
|1.25
|1.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.42
|16.24
|31.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.94
|-3.69
|-18.57
|Other Income
|1.30
|0.10
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.64
|-3.59
|-18.20
|Interest
|0.79
|0.73
|0.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.43
|-4.32
|-18.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.43
|-4.32
|-18.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.43
|-4.32
|-18.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.43
|-4.32
|-18.64
|Equity Share Capital
|14.40
|14.40
|14.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.30
|-3.14
|-13.54
|Diluted EPS
|-8.30
|-3.14
|-13.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.30
|-3.14
|-13.54
|Diluted EPS
|-8.30
|-3.14
|-13.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited