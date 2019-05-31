Modern Steels Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 57.79 crore, down 37.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.79 crore in March 2019 down 37.03% from Rs. 91.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.43 crore in March 2019 up 38.68% from Rs. 18.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.39 crore in March 2019 up 44.4% from Rs. 16.89 crore in March 2018.

Modern Steels shares closed at 11.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)