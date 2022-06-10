English
    MMP Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore, up 98.52% Y-o-Y

    June 10, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MMP Industries Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore in March 2022 up 98.52% from Rs. 77.25 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2022 up 62.92% from Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2021.

    MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2021.

    MMP Industries shares closed at 201.80 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)

    MMP Industries Ltd.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations153.36116.3677.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations153.36116.3677.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.7793.6560.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.100.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.67-3.31-5.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.557.826.49
    Depreciation1.711.641.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.288.417.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.348.057.36
    Other Income0.140.130.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.488.187.44
    Interest0.991.170.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.497.026.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.497.026.82
    Tax3.091.651.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.405.365.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.405.365.25
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.771.231.70
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.186.596.95
    Equity Share Capital25.4025.4025.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.612.602.73
    Diluted EPS3.612.602.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.612.602.73
    Diluted EPS3.612.602.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 10, 2022 09:33 am
