MMP Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore, up 98.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.36 crore in March 2022 up 98.52% from Rs. 77.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.18 crore in March 2022 up 32.08% from Rs. 6.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.19 crore in March 2022 up 62.92% from Rs. 8.71 crore in March 2021.

MMP Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 3.61 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.73 in March 2021.

MMP Industries shares closed at 201.80 on June 09, 2022 (NSE)