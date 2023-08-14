English
    MM Forgings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 370.17 crore, up 9.52% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MM Forgings are:Net Sales at Rs 370.17 crore in June 2023 up 9.52% from Rs. 338.00 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.00 crore in June 2023 up 2.42% from Rs. 28.32 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.69 crore in June 2023 up 12.46% from Rs. 62.86 crore in June 2022.
    MM Forgings EPS has increased to Rs. 12.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.73 in June 2022.MM Forgings shares closed at 1,027.20 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.95% returns over the last 6 months and 10.77% over the last 12 months.
    MM Forgings
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations370.17387.42338.00
    Other Operating Income--0.88--
    Total Income From Operations370.17388.30338.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.09213.51168.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.98-25.85-8.98
    Power & Fuel--33.79--
    Employees Cost35.5836.4333.68
    Depreciation20.8320.5117.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.0560.8987.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.6149.0239.30
    Other Income5.254.715.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.8653.7344.92
    Interest9.617.257.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.2546.4837.73
    Exceptional Items0.000.16--
    P/L Before Tax40.2546.6437.73
    Tax11.2515.859.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.0030.7928.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.0030.7928.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.0030.7928.32
    Equity Share Capital24.1424.1424.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0112.7511.73
    Diluted EPS12.0112.7511.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.0112.7511.73
    Diluted EPS12.0112.7511.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

