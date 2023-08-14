MM Forgings Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 370.17 crore, up 9.52% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 370.17 387.42 338.00 Other Operating Income -- 0.88 -- Total Income From Operations 370.17 388.30 338.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 185.09 213.51 168.15 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.98 -25.85 -8.98 Power & Fuel -- 33.79 -- Employees Cost 35.58 36.43 33.68 Depreciation 20.83 20.51 17.94 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 97.05 60.89 87.91 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.61 49.02 39.30 Other Income 5.25 4.71 5.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.86 53.73 44.92 Interest 9.61 7.25 7.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 40.25 46.48 37.73 Exceptional Items 0.00 0.16 -- P/L Before Tax 40.25 46.64 37.73 Tax 11.25 15.85 9.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.00 30.79 28.32 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.00 30.79 28.32 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.00 30.79 28.32 Equity Share Capital 24.14 24.14 24.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.01 12.75 11.73 Diluted EPS 12.01 12.75 11.73 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 12.01 12.75 11.73 Diluted EPS 12.01 12.75 11.73 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited