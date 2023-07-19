Mittal Life Sty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore, down 0.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.40 crore in June 2023 down 0.18% from Rs. 15.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 2543.51% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2023 up 220% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

Mittal Life Sty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Mittal Life Sty shares closed at 13.90 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.