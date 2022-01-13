Mishtann Foods Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore, up 24.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.69 crore in December 2021 up 24.99% from Rs. 118.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in December 2021 up 3080.88% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021 up 267.63% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2020.

Mishtann Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2020.

Mishtann Foods shares closed at 29.55 on January 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 390.86% returns over the last 6 months and 377.38% over the last 12 months.