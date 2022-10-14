Mindtree Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,400.40 crore, up 31.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,400.40 crore in September 2022 up 31.48% from Rs. 2,586.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 508.70 crore in September 2022 up 27.53% from Rs. 398.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 745.30 crore in September 2022 up 23.09% from Rs. 605.50 crore in September 2021.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 30.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.21 in September 2021.

Mindtree shares closed at 3,323.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.84% over the last 12 months.