    Mindspace REIT Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 331.60 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 331.60 crore in March 2023 up 9.19% from Rs. 303.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 294.70 crore in March 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 275.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.60 crore in March 2023 up 9.06% from Rs. 301.30 crore in March 2022.

    Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 4.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.64 in March 2022.

    Mindspace REIT shares closed at 323.00 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.14% returns over the last 6 months and -7.74% over the last 12 months.

    Mindspace Business Parks REIT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations331.60325.60303.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations331.60325.60303.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost------
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.904.202.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax327.70321.40300.90
    Other Income0.901.000.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax328.60322.40301.30
    Interest33.5030.6025.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax295.10291.80275.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax295.10291.80275.50
    Tax0.400.400.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities294.70291.40275.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period294.70291.40275.20
    Equity Share Capital16,283.9016,283.9016,283.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.974.914.64
    Diluted EPS4.974.914.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.974.914.64
    Diluted EPS4.974.914.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023 01:11 pm