Mindspace REIT Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore, up 10.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 339.80 crore in June 2023 up 10.79% from Rs. 306.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 292.10 crore in June 2023 up 4.25% from Rs. 280.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.30 crore in June 2023 up 11.28% from Rs. 303.10 crore in June 2022.

Mindspace REIT EPS has increased to Rs. 4.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.72 in June 2022.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 299.97 on August 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.69% returns over the last 6 months and -18.31% over the last 12 months.