Mindspace REIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 569.70 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 569.70 crore in March 2023 up 20.16% from Rs. 474.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2023 down 123.14% from Rs. 126.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 410.30 crore in March 2023 up 13.56% from Rs. 361.30 crore in March 2022.

Mindspace REIT shares closed at 322.60 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.73% over the last 12 months.