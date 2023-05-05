Mindspace REIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 569.70 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:
Net Sales at Rs 569.70 crore in March 2023 up 20.16% from Rs. 474.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2023 down 123.14% from Rs. 126.20 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 410.30 crore in March 2023 up 13.56% from Rs. 361.30 crore in March 2022.
Mindspace REIT shares closed at 322.60 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.73% over the last 12 months.
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|569.70
|558.90
|466.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|7.50
|Total Income From Operations
|569.70
|558.90
|474.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.20
|0.30
|0.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.50
|8.00
|5.50
|Depreciation
|92.00
|92.50
|85.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|155.30
|144.40
|109.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|315.70
|313.70
|272.50
|Other Income
|2.60
|1.50
|3.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|318.30
|315.20
|275.70
|Interest
|97.70
|90.50
|74.90
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|220.60
|224.70
|200.80
|Exceptional Items
|-139.60
|4.50
|52.60
|P/L Before Tax
|81.00
|229.20
|253.40
|Tax
|114.90
|102.70
|119.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.90
|126.50
|133.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.90
|126.50
|133.60
|Minority Interest
|4.70
|-10.60
|-7.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-29.20
|115.90
|126.20
|Equity Share Capital
|16,283.90
|16,283.90
|16,283.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|1.95
|2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|1.95
|2.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.49
|1.95
|2.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.49
|1.95
|2.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited