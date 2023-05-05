English
    Mindspace REIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 569.70 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

    May 05, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mindspace Business Parks REIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 569.70 crore in March 2023 up 20.16% from Rs. 474.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.20 crore in March 2023 down 123.14% from Rs. 126.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 410.30 crore in March 2023 up 13.56% from Rs. 361.30 crore in March 2022.

    Mindspace REIT shares closed at 322.60 on May 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.60% returns over the last 6 months and -7.73% over the last 12 months.

    Mindspace Business Parks REIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations569.70558.90466.60
    Other Operating Income----7.50
    Total Income From Operations569.70558.90474.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.200.300.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.508.005.50
    Depreciation92.0092.5085.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.30144.40109.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax315.70313.70272.50
    Other Income2.601.503.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.30315.20275.70
    Interest97.7090.5074.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax220.60224.70200.80
    Exceptional Items-139.604.5052.60
    P/L Before Tax81.00229.20253.40
    Tax114.90102.70119.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-33.90126.50133.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-33.90126.50133.60
    Minority Interest4.70-10.60-7.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-29.20115.90126.20
    Equity Share Capital16,283.9016,283.9016,283.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.491.952.13
    Diluted EPS-0.491.952.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.491.952.13
    Diluted EPS-0.491.952.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 5, 2023