Meghmani Finech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 290.35 crore, up 111.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.35 crore in June 2021 up 111.01% from Rs. 137.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.96 crore in June 2021 up 106.81% from Rs. 17.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.66 crore in June 2021 up 118.18% from Rs. 42.47 crore in June 2020.

Meghmani Finech EPS has increased to Rs. 8.89 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.34 in June 2020.

Meghmani Finech shares closed at 571.70 on August 30, 2021 (NSE)