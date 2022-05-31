MBL Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore, down 54.37% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructures are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore in March 2022 down 54.37% from Rs. 76.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2022 up 76.48% from Rs. 58.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2022 down 138.31% from Rs. 45.86 crore in March 2021.
MBL Infra shares closed at 21.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.
|MBL Infrastructures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.12
|44.65
|76.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.12
|44.65
|76.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.70
|3.96
|15.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.78
|3.65
|2.98
|Depreciation
|20.37
|15.98
|52.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.35
|37.72
|52.43
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.08
|-16.66
|-46.37
|Other Income
|20.14
|30.19
|39.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.94
|13.53
|-6.93
|Interest
|8.96
|8.89
|-5.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-46.90
|4.64
|-0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-46.90
|4.64
|-0.97
|Tax
|-33.24
|3.83
|57.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.66
|0.81
|-58.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.66
|0.81
|-58.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.66
|0.81
|-58.08
|Equity Share Capital
|104.75
|104.75
|104.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|0.08
|-5.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.08
|-5.54
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|0.08
|-5.54
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.08
|-5.54
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited