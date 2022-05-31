MBL Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore, down 54.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.12 crore in March 2022 down 54.37% from Rs. 76.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2022 up 76.48% from Rs. 58.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2022 down 138.31% from Rs. 45.86 crore in March 2021.

MBL Infra shares closed at 21.25 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -0.70% over the last 12 months.