Mazagon Dock Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,815.91 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y
January 30, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are:Net Sales at Rs 1,815.91 crore in December 2022 up 16.97% from Rs. 1,552.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 337.26 crore in December 2022 up 54.85% from Rs. 217.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 471.57 crore in December 2022 up 46.05% from Rs. 322.89 crore in December 2021.
Mazagon Dock EPS has increased to Rs. 16.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.80 in December 2021.
|Mazagon Dock shares closed at 721.15 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 155.59% returns over the last 6 months and 166.16% over the last 12 months.
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,815.91
|1,702.36
|1,552.50
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,815.91
|1,702.36
|1,552.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|753.74
|980.25
|731.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|4.46
|--
|3.52
|Employees Cost
|197.86
|203.87
|217.02
|Depreciation
|18.36
|18.46
|17.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|564.12
|400.47
|398.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|277.37
|99.31
|184.88
|Other Income
|175.84
|169.05
|120.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|453.21
|268.36
|305.81
|Interest
|1.48
|1.47
|1.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|451.73
|266.89
|303.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|451.73
|266.89
|303.90
|Tax
|114.47
|66.45
|86.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|337.26
|200.44
|217.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|337.26
|200.44
|217.80
|Equity Share Capital
|201.69
|201.69
|201.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.72
|9.94
|10.80
|Diluted EPS
|16.72
|9.94
|10.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.72
|9.94
|10.80
|Diluted EPS
|16.72
|9.94
|10.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited