Mazagon Dock Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,815.91 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,815.91 1,702.36 1,552.50 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,815.91 1,702.36 1,552.50 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 753.74 980.25 731.07 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel 4.46 -- 3.52 Employees Cost 197.86 203.87 217.02 Depreciation 18.36 18.46 17.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 564.12 400.47 398.93 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 277.37 99.31 184.88 Other Income 175.84 169.05 120.93 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 453.21 268.36 305.81 Interest 1.48 1.47 1.91 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 451.73 266.89 303.90 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 451.73 266.89 303.90 Tax 114.47 66.45 86.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 337.26 200.44 217.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 337.26 200.44 217.80 Equity Share Capital 201.69 201.69 201.69 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.72 9.94 10.80 Diluted EPS 16.72 9.94 10.80 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.72 9.94 10.80 Diluted EPS 16.72 9.94 10.80 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited