Max Financial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9,316.09 crore, down 0.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,316.09 crore in September 2022 down 0.1% from Rs. 9,325.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.29 crore in September 2022 up 29.42% from Rs. 39.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.47 crore in September 2022 up 47.67% from Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2021.

Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in September 2021.

Max Financial shares closed at 725.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.12% returns over the last 6 months and -26.04% over the last 12 months.