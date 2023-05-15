Max Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,929.37 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9,929.37 crore in March 2023 up 10.82% from Rs. 8,959.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2023 down 61% from Rs. 117.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.79 crore in March 2023 down 57.91% from Rs. 163.42 crore in March 2022.

    Max Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2022.

    Max Financial shares closed at 657.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.

    Max Financial Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9,929.378,895.528,959.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9,929.378,895.528,959.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.706.31-9.14
    Depreciation1.111.141.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.15-0.130.14
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,861.598,567.098,807.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.82321.11159.56
    Other Income4.862.832.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.68323.94162.22
    Interest9.249.409.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.44314.54152.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.44314.54152.97
    Tax5.9945.198.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.45269.35144.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.45269.35144.00
    Minority Interest-6.56-44.41-26.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates45.89224.94117.68
    Equity Share Capital68.7269.0269.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.336.523.41
    Diluted EPS1.336.523.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.336.523.41
    Diluted EPS1.336.523.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Max Financial #Max Financial Services #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:18 am