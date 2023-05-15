Max Financial Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9,929.37 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9,929.37 crore in March 2023 up 10.82% from Rs. 8,959.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.89 crore in March 2023 down 61% from Rs. 117.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.79 crore in March 2023 down 57.91% from Rs. 163.42 crore in March 2022.

Max Financial EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.41 in March 2022.

Max Financial shares closed at 657.25 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.54% returns over the last 6 months and -7.32% over the last 12 months.