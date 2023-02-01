Max Financial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,895.52 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 8,895.52 crore in December 2022 up 27.92% from Rs. 6,954.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.94 crore in December 2022 up 200.48% from Rs. 74.86 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.08 crore in December 2022 up 190.48% from Rs. 111.91 crore in December 2021.
Max Financial EPS has increased to Rs. 6.52 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in December 2021.
|Max Financial shares closed at 835.65 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.45% returns over the last 6 months and -12.24% over the last 12 months.
|Max Financial Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,895.52
|9,316.09
|6,954.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,895.52
|9,316.09
|6,954.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.31
|11.83
|6.07
|Depreciation
|1.14
|1.17
|1.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.13
|-0.18
|-0.07
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8,567.09
|9,226.47
|6,836.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|321.11
|76.80
|109.97
|Other Income
|2.83
|6.50
|0.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|323.94
|83.30
|110.69
|Interest
|9.40
|9.47
|9.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|314.54
|73.83
|101.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|314.54
|73.83
|101.41
|Tax
|45.19
|12.22
|10.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|269.35
|61.61
|90.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|269.35
|61.61
|90.93
|Minority Interest
|-44.41
|-10.32
|-16.07
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|224.94
|51.29
|74.86
|Equity Share Capital
|69.02
|69.02
|69.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.52
|1.49
|2.55
|Diluted EPS
|6.52
|1.49
|2.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|6.52
|1.79
|2.55
|Diluted EPS
|6.52
|1.49
|2.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited