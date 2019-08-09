Matra Kaushal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 81.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Matra Kaushal Enterprise are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2019 down 81.47% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 down 80.97% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 down 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2018.
Matra Kaushal shares closed at 2.16 on January 07, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 03:21 pm