Mangalam Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.47 crore, down 20.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.47 crore in June 2023 down 20.12% from Rs. 109.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2023 down 417.44% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 down 133.24% from Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2022.

Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 109.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -26.67% over the last 12 months.