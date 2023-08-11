English
    Mangalam Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 87.47 crore, down 20.12% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Drugs & Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.47 crore in June 2023 down 20.12% from Rs. 109.49 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.54 crore in June 2023 down 417.44% from Rs. 3.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.45 crore in June 2023 down 133.24% from Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2022.

    Mangalam Drugs shares closed at 109.15 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.66% returns over the last 6 months and -26.67% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Drugs & Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.0090.27109.47
    Other Operating Income0.460.840.03
    Total Income From Operations87.4791.11109.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials59.6655.0382.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.931.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.2114.97-9.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.896.299.36
    Depreciation3.422.752.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1913.6515.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.89-2.517.78
    Other Income0.020.290.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.87-2.217.78
    Interest3.413.433.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.29-5.654.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.29-5.654.24
    Tax-0.75-1.261.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.54-4.393.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.54-4.393.00
    Equity Share Capital15.8315.8315.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.02-2.771.92
    Diluted EPS-6.02-2.771.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.02-2.771.92
    Diluted EPS-6.02-2.771.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mangalam Drugs #Mangalam Drugs & Organics #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

