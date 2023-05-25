Manali Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 266.39 crore, down 26.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.39 crore in March 2023 down 26.19% from Rs. 360.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 98.15% from Rs. 71.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2023 down 90.9% from Rs. 107.53 crore in March 2022.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2022.

Manali Petro shares closed at 72.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.79% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.