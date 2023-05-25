English
    Manali Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 266.39 crore, down 26.19% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 11:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 266.39 crore in March 2023 down 26.19% from Rs. 360.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.33 crore in March 2023 down 98.15% from Rs. 71.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2023 down 90.9% from Rs. 107.53 crore in March 2022.

    Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.18 in March 2022.

    Manali Petro shares closed at 72.30 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.79% returns over the last 6 months and -25.69% over the last 12 months.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations266.39205.30360.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations266.39205.30360.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials181.66155.73187.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.29-3.0816.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.548.6810.76
    Depreciation5.695.515.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.6742.9143.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.46-4.4597.10
    Other Income4.556.265.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.091.82102.46
    Interest1.843.143.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.25-1.3398.94
    Exceptional Items-----2.86
    P/L Before Tax2.25-1.3396.08
    Tax0.92-1.9624.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.330.6471.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.330.6471.94
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.044.18
    Diluted EPS0.080.044.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.044.18
    Diluted EPS0.080.044.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 11:21 pm