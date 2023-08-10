English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Manali Petro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.32 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manali Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 301.32 crore in June 2023 down 7.13% from Rs. 324.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2023 down 88.67% from Rs. 36.28 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2023 down 74.82% from Rs. 56.40 crore in June 2022.

    Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2022.

    Manali Petro shares closed at 65.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.17% returns over the last 6 months and -29.77% over the last 12 months.

    Manali Petrochemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations301.32333.52324.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations301.32333.52324.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials216.29236.87245.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.7313.92-33.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost18.4518.9313.05
    Depreciation6.156.515.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses48.2257.7249.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.48-0.4345.29
    Other Income6.575.255.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.054.8250.99
    Interest2.152.401.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.902.4249.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.902.4249.20
    Tax1.792.8712.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.11-0.4536.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.11-0.4536.28
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.11-0.4536.28
    Equity Share Capital86.0386.0386.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.24-0.032.11
    Diluted EPS0.24-0.032.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.24-0.032.11
    Diluted EPS0.24-0.032.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Manali Petro #Manali Petrochemicals #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 02:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!