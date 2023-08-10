Manali Petro Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.32 crore, down 7.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.32 crore in June 2023 down 7.13% from Rs. 324.44 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in June 2023 down 88.67% from Rs. 36.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.20 crore in June 2023 down 74.82% from Rs. 56.40 crore in June 2022.

Manali Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.11 in June 2022.

Manali Petro shares closed at 65.35 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.17% returns over the last 6 months and -29.77% over the last 12 months.