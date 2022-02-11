Man Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 630.92 crore, up 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 630.92 crore in December 2021 up 13.78% from Rs. 554.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.32 crore in December 2021 up 4.76% from Rs. 30.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.89 crore in December 2021 up 3.72% from Rs. 61.60 crore in December 2020.

Man Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.66 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.40 in December 2020.

Man Industries shares closed at 105.70 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.86% returns over the last 6 months and 39.17% over the last 12 months.