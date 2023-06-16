English
    Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,142.38 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

    June 16, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra CIE Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,142.38 crore in March 2023 up 15.1% from Rs. 992.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.57 crore in March 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 168.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.88 crore in March 2023 up 21.49% from Rs. 232.02 crore in March 2022.

    Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.45 in March 2022.

    Mahindra CIE shares closed at 498.40 on June 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.30% returns over the last 6 months and 149.64% over the last 12 months.

    Mahindra CIE Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,142.381,110.95992.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,142.381,110.95992.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials607.31633.76528.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.63-27.2914.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost106.51100.33115.83
    Depreciation33.6935.5130.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses239.74243.13194.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax141.50125.52107.32
    Other Income106.6912.8793.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax248.19138.39201.07
    Interest1.614.533.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax246.58133.86197.57
    Exceptional Items--37.87--
    P/L Before Tax246.58171.73197.57
    Tax39.0125.7428.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities207.57145.99168.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period207.57145.99168.69
    Equity Share Capital379.36379.32379.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.473.844.45
    Diluted EPS5.473.844.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.473.844.45
    Diluted EPS5.473.844.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 16, 2023 10:00 am