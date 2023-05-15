Mahindra CIE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,142.38 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,142.38 crore in March 2023 up 15.1% from Rs. 992.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 207.57 crore in March 2023 up 23.05% from Rs. 168.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 281.88 crore in March 2023 up 21.49% from Rs. 232.02 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 5.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.45 in March 2022.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 437.40 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.59% returns over the last 6 months and 123.79% over the last 12 months.