Mahindra CIE Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,440.20 crore, down 5.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,440.20 crore in March 2023 down 5.72% from Rs. 2,588.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 279.12 crore in March 2023 up 72.91% from Rs. 161.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 396.61 crore in March 2023 up 28.9% from Rs. 307.68 crore in March 2022.

Mahindra CIE EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.26 in March 2022.

Mahindra CIE shares closed at 358.75 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.87% returns over the last 6 months and 80.37% over the last 12 months.