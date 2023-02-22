English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar : Watch Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community at just 1499 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Mahindra CIE Automotive Q4 profit grows 153% to Rs 195 crore

    The surge in profit was led by strong operating performance and exceptional gains.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 22, 2023 / 08:13 PM IST
    The company follows the calendar year as its financial year. (Representative image)

    The company follows the calendar year as its financial year. (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Mahindra CIE Automotive on February 22 reported an impressive 153 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated profit at Rs 195 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q4), led by strong operating performance and exceptional gains.

    The company follows the calendar year as its financial year.

    Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,247 crore grew by 35 percent over a year-ago period, the automotive components supplier said in its filing to exchanges.

    The company further said its India business grew by 21.7 percent YoY to Rs 1,407 crore and its Europe business increased by 43 percent to Rs 1,323.1 crore during the quarter.

    The operating numbers were also strong despite a sharp rise in input costs and other expenses. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for the quarter came in at Rs 292.4 crore, increasing by 62.2 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal. The margin expanded by 221 bps for the quarter to 13.01 percent compared to the year-ago period.

    Related stories

    Mahindra CIE posted an exceptional gain of Rs 37.87 crore for Q4CY22 against an exceptional loss of Rs 12.8 crore in the same period last year.

    For the year ended December 2022, the company has registered an 80 percent growth in consolidated profit at Rs 711.3 crore and revenue increased by 29.4 percent to Rs 8,753 crore compared to the previous year.

    Mahindra CIE Automotive is a subsidiary of the CIE automotive group of Spain. Mahindra & Mahindra holds a 9.25 percent stake in the company as of December 2022.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    Tags: #Mahindra CIE Automotive #Results
    first published: Feb 22, 2023 08:13 pm