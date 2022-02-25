Mahavir Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 328.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2021 up 328.57% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 325.93% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020.

Mahavir Ind shares closed at 1.88 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)