Mahanagar Gas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.48 crore, up 35.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Gas are:Net Sales at Rs 1,610.48 crore in March 2023 up 35.61% from Rs. 1,187.60 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.81 crore in March 2023 up 103.95% from Rs. 131.80 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.34 crore in March 2023 up 77.75% from Rs. 238.17 crore in March 2022.
Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 27.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.34 in March 2022.
|Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 999.35 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and 31.25% over the last 12 months.
|Mahanagar Gas
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,610.48
|1,838.44
|1,187.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,610.48
|1,838.44
|1,187.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,042.51
|1,240.96
|707.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.25
|-0.31
|0.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.35
|21.86
|18.76
|Depreciation
|63.83
|58.53
|55.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|145.67
|319.83
|246.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|325.87
|197.57
|159.96
|Other Income
|33.64
|32.25
|22.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|359.51
|229.82
|182.66
|Interest
|2.21
|2.42
|2.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|357.30
|227.40
|180.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|357.30
|227.40
|180.39
|Tax
|88.49
|55.33
|48.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|268.81
|172.07
|131.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|268.81
|172.07
|131.80
|Equity Share Capital
|98.78
|98.78
|98.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.21
|17.42
|13.34
|Diluted EPS
|27.21
|17.42
|13.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|27.21
|17.42
|13.34
|Diluted EPS
|27.51
|17.42
|13.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited