    Mahanagar Gas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.48 crore, up 35.61% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahanagar Gas are:Net Sales at Rs 1,610.48 crore in March 2023 up 35.61% from Rs. 1,187.60 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 268.81 crore in March 2023 up 103.95% from Rs. 131.80 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 423.34 crore in March 2023 up 77.75% from Rs. 238.17 crore in March 2022.
    Mahanagar Gas EPS has increased to Rs. 27.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 13.34 in March 2022.Mahanagar Gas shares closed at 999.35 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.94% returns over the last 6 months and 31.25% over the last 12 months.
    Mahanagar Gas
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,610.481,838.441,187.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,610.481,838.441,187.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,042.511,240.96707.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.25-0.310.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.3521.8618.76
    Depreciation63.8358.5355.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses145.67319.83246.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax325.87197.57159.96
    Other Income33.6432.2522.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax359.51229.82182.66
    Interest2.212.422.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax357.30227.40180.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax357.30227.40180.39
    Tax88.4955.3348.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities268.81172.07131.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period268.81172.07131.80
    Equity Share Capital98.7898.7898.78
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.2117.4213.34
    Diluted EPS27.2117.4213.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.2117.4213.34
    Diluted EPS27.5117.4213.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

