Mahanagar Gas Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,610.48 crore, up 35.61% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,610.48 1,838.44 1,187.60 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,610.48 1,838.44 1,187.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,042.51 1,240.96 707.04 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.25 -0.31 0.27 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 32.35 21.86 18.76 Depreciation 63.83 58.53 55.51 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 145.67 319.83 246.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 325.87 197.57 159.96 Other Income 33.64 32.25 22.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 359.51 229.82 182.66 Interest 2.21 2.42 2.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 357.30 227.40 180.39 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 357.30 227.40 180.39 Tax 88.49 55.33 48.59 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 268.81 172.07 131.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 268.81 172.07 131.80 Equity Share Capital 98.78 98.78 98.78 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.21 17.42 13.34 Diluted EPS 27.21 17.42 13.34 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 27.21 17.42 13.34 Diluted EPS 27.51 17.42 13.34 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited