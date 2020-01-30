Mah Scooters Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore, up 52.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Scooters are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.73 crore in December 2019 up 52.58% from Rs. 3.10 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in December 2019 down 59.82% from Rs. 5.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2019 down 51.51% from Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2018.

Mah Scooters EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.81 in December 2018.

Mah Scooters shares closed at 4,417.90 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.25% returns over the last 6 months and 41.11% over the last 12 months.