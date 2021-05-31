Magma Fincorp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.70 crore, down 16.31% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magma Fincorp are:
Net Sales at Rs 434.70 crore in March 2021 down 16.31% from Rs. 519.43 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 625.91 crore in March 2021 down 1670.61% from Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 631.32 crore in March 2021 down 327.14% from Rs. 277.94 crore in March 2020.
Magma Fincorp shares closed at 129.70 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 176.84% returns over the last 6 months and 826.43% over the last 12 months.
|Magma Fincorp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|434.70
|454.66
|519.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|434.70
|454.66
|519.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.69
|69.21
|90.30
|Depreciation
|13.16
|11.53
|16.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|971.51
|140.28
|116.36
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.42
|25.37
|39.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-656.07
|208.27
|256.22
|Other Income
|11.60
|4.78
|4.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-644.48
|213.05
|261.21
|Interest
|190.70
|211.47
|262.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-835.18
|1.58
|-1.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-835.18
|1.58
|-1.19
|Tax
|-209.26
|0.53
|34.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-625.91
|1.05
|-35.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-625.91
|1.05
|-35.35
|Equity Share Capital
|53.92
|53.92
|53.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.22
|0.04
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-23.22
|0.04
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-23.22
|0.04
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-23.22
|0.04
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited