Magma Fincorp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 434.70 crore, down 16.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 434.70 crore in March 2021 down 16.31% from Rs. 519.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 625.91 crore in March 2021 down 1670.61% from Rs. 35.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 631.32 crore in March 2021 down 327.14% from Rs. 277.94 crore in March 2020.

Magma Fincorp shares closed at 129.70 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 176.84% returns over the last 6 months and 826.43% over the last 12 months.