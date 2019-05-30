Madhur Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore, up 3.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.42 crore in March 2019 up 3.45% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2019 down 29.26% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 44.44% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Madhur Ind shares closed at 9.50 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given 5.79% returns over the last 12 months.