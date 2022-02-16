Lovable Lingeri Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.50 crore, up 5.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.50 crore in December 2021 up 5.89% from Rs. 27.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.66 crore in December 2021 down 5.61% from Rs. 2.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2021 up 12.33% from Rs. 3.65 crore in December 2020.

Lovable Lingeri EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.91 in December 2020.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 154.40 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.62% returns over the last 6 months and 52.19% over the last 12 months.