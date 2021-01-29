Lokesh Machines Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 40.73 crore, up 23.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.73 crore in December 2020 up 23.05% from Rs. 33.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020 up 491.64% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.26 crore in December 2020 up 25.82% from Rs. 5.77 crore in December 2019.

Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2019.

Lokesh Machines shares closed at 40.25 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.15% returns over the last 6 months and 18.38% over the last 12 months.