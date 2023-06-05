Lohia Sec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.22 crore, down 50.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.22 crore in March 2023 down 50.45% from Rs. 87.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2023 down 11.81% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.38 crore in March 2023 down 7.08% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2022.

Lohia Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.86 in March 2022.

Lohia Sec shares closed at 209.65 on June 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.78% returns over the last 6 months and 35.96% over the last 12 months.