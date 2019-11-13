Liberty Shoes Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.78 crore, down 19.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.78 crore in September 2019 down 19.83% from Rs. 166.87 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2019 up 178.47% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in September 2019 down 17.12% from Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2018.

Liberty Shoes EPS has increased to Rs. 3.29 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.18 in September 2018.

Liberty Shoes shares closed at 138.65 on November 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given 14.21% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.