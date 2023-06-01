Kwality Credit Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 20.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 20.89% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 112.33% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 112.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Kwality Credit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

Kwality Credit shares closed at 7.60 on January 17, 2022 (BSE)