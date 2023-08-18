KSS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, down 55.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 55.18% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 40.32% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 17.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

KSS shares closed at 0.19 on June 14, 2021 (BSE)