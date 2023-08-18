English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    KSS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore, down 55.18% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for KSS are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.06 crore in June 2023 down 55.18% from Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 40.32% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2023 up 17.07% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    KSS shares closed at 0.19 on June 14, 2021 (BSE)

    KSS
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.067.392.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.067.392.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.007.680.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost--0.690.20
    Depreciation0.622.940.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.422.930.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.98-6.85-1.14
    Other Income0.023.090.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.96-3.75-1.14
    Interest--1.830.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.96-5.58-1.60
    Exceptional Items---0.13--
    P/L Before Tax-0.96-5.71-1.60
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.96-5.71-1.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.96-5.71-1.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.96-5.71-1.60
    Equity Share Capital213.59213.59213.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.03-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.03-0.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.00-0.03-0.01
    Diluted EPS---0.03-0.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #KSS #MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!