Kriti Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.15 crore, up 115.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.15 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 118.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2022 up 11.66% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.33 crore in December 2022 up 2.99% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021.

Kriti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2021.

Read More