Krishna Life Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, down 77.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2018 down 77.03% from Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2018 up 58.77% from Rs. 15.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2018 up 7.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.

Krishna Life shares closed at 0.19 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.