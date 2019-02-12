Krishna Life Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, down 77.03% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishna Lifestyle Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2018 down 77.03% from Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2018 up 58.77% from Rs. 15.56 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2018 up 7.94% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2017.
Krishna Life shares closed at 0.19 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Krishna Lifestyle Technologies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.64
|2.49
|11.60
|Other Operating Income
|0.03
|0.08
|0.05
|Total Income From Operations
|2.68
|2.56
|11.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.80
|1.69
|8.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-0.06
|1.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.36
|Depreciation
|7.10
|7.10
|6.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.16
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.42
|-6.42
|-6.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.42
|-6.42
|-6.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|9.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.42
|-6.42
|-15.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.42
|-6.42
|-15.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.42
|-6.42
|-15.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.42
|-6.42
|-15.56
|Equity Share Capital
|102.24
|101.78
|102.24
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.06
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.06
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.06
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.06
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited