KPT Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for KPT Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore in December 2020 up 10.11% from Rs. 27.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020 up 79.78% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2020 up 21.19% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2019.

KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.97 in December 2019.

KPT Industries shares closed at 87.05 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.07% returns over the last 6 months and 49.83% over the last 12 months.

KPT Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations29.9327.3427.18
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations29.9327.3427.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.045.227.35
Purchase of Traded Goods13.4910.009.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.343.61-0.44
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.212.712.82
Depreciation0.760.760.68
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.532.854.69
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.232.192.58
Other Income0.070.100.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.302.292.67
Interest1.121.241.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.181.041.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.181.041.42
Tax0.37-0.460.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.821.511.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.821.511.01
Equity Share Capital1.701.701.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.344.442.97
Diluted EPS5.344.442.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.344.442.97
Diluted EPS5.344.442.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #KPT Industries #Machine Tools #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

