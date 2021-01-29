KPT Industries Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore, up 10.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.93 crore in December 2020 up 10.11% from Rs. 27.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020 up 79.78% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2020 up 21.19% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2019.

KPT Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.97 in December 2019.

KPT Industries shares closed at 87.05 on January 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 54.07% returns over the last 6 months and 49.83% over the last 12 months.