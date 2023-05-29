Kothari Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.90 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 136.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.88% from Rs. 110.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2023 up 88.65% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2023 up 72.35% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 62.20 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -28.87% over the last 12 months.