    Kothari Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 136.90 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 136.90 crore in March 2023 up 23.88% from Rs. 110.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.17 crore in March 2023 up 88.65% from Rs. 6.98 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.01 crore in March 2023 up 72.35% from Rs. 12.19 crore in March 2022.

    Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.19 in March 2022.

    Kothari Petro shares closed at 62.20 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -28.87% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations136.90141.86110.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations136.90141.86110.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.8884.6180.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.30--1.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.609.17-9.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.318.824.55
    Depreciation1.611.741.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.0119.3522.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4018.189.67
    Other Income2.001.671.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4019.8510.75
    Interest0.750.780.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.6619.0710.52
    Exceptional Items-----0.52
    P/L Before Tax18.6619.079.99
    Tax5.495.583.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.1713.486.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.1713.486.98
    Equity Share Capital59.1959.1959.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.291.19
    Diluted EPS2.242.291.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.242.291.18
    Diluted EPS2.242.291.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
