Kothari Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.14 crore, up 198.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.14 crore in June 2021 up 198.07% from Rs. 25.55 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.29 crore in June 2021 up 641.24% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.47 crore in June 2021 up 290.14% from Rs. 2.94 crore in June 2020.

Kothari Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 1.24 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2020.

Kothari Petro shares closed at 52.15 on August 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 116.84% returns over the last 6 months and 237.54% over the last 12 months.