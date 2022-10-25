Kokuyo Camlin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.85 crore, up 44.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.63% from Rs. 131.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 10.30 crore in September 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.