    Kokuyo Camlin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.85 crore, up 44.63% Y-o-Y

    October 25, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kokuyo Camlin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 189.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.63% from Rs. 131.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 10.30 crore in September 2021.

    Kokuyo Camlin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.

    Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 73.00 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.22% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.85195.95131.27
    Other Operating Income--0.20--
    Total Income From Operations189.85196.16131.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.0778.6049.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.4543.1816.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.455.2611.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9723.1221.04
    Depreciation4.244.234.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.1432.4623.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.439.295.74
    Other Income0.040.160.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.479.465.80
    Interest0.831.111.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.648.354.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.648.354.69
    Tax5.80----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.838.354.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.838.354.69
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.830.47
    Diluted EPS0.380.830.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.830.47
    Diluted EPS0.380.830.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:44 pm
