Kokuyo Camlin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.85 crore, up 44.63% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kokuyo Camlin are:
Net Sales at Rs 189.85 crore in September 2022 up 44.63% from Rs. 131.27 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.83 crore in September 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.71 crore in September 2022 up 42.82% from Rs. 10.30 crore in September 2021.
Kokuyo Camlin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in September 2021.
|Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 73.00 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.36% returns over the last 6 months and 12.22% over the last 12 months.
|Kokuyo Camlin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|189.85
|195.95
|131.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.20
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|189.85
|196.16
|131.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|81.07
|78.60
|49.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|40.45
|43.18
|16.04
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.45
|5.26
|11.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.97
|23.12
|21.04
|Depreciation
|4.24
|4.23
|4.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.14
|32.46
|23.43
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.43
|9.29
|5.74
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.16
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.47
|9.46
|5.80
|Interest
|0.83
|1.11
|1.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.64
|8.35
|4.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.64
|8.35
|4.69
|Tax
|5.80
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.83
|8.35
|4.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.83
|8.35
|4.69
|Equity Share Capital
|10.03
|10.03
|10.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.38
|0.83
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.38
|0.83
|0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.38
|0.83
|0.47
|Diluted EPS
|0.38
|0.83
|0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited