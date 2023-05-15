Kokuyo Camlin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216.25 crore, up 31.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.25 crore in March 2023 up 31.9% from Rs. 163.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2023 up 198.31% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2023 up 111.54% from Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2022.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 77.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.51% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.