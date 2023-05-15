English
    Kokuyo Camlin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216.25 crore, up 31.9% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kokuyo Camlin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 216.25 crore in March 2023 up 31.9% from Rs. 163.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.76 crore in March 2023 up 198.31% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.41 crore in March 2023 up 111.54% from Rs. 8.23 crore in March 2022.

    Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

    Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 77.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.51% returns over the last 6 months and 35.14% over the last 12 months.

    Kokuyo Camlin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations216.25172.69163.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations216.25172.69163.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials81.0578.8863.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods60.4942.4545.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.42-15.32-3.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.8821.9819.85
    Depreciation4.244.144.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.0935.7830.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.924.793.41
    Other Income0.251.710.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.176.503.96
    Interest1.521.001.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.655.502.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.655.502.94
    Tax2.892.00--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.763.502.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.763.502.94
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.350.29
    Diluted EPS0.870.350.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.870.350.29
    Diluted EPS0.870.350.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Kokuyo Camlin #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:30 am