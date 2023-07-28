Kokuyo Camlin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.79 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kokuyo Camlin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 235.79 crore in June 2023 up 20.21% from Rs. 196.16 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.37 crore in June 2023 up 119.88% from Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.18 crore in June 2023 up 113.15% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2022.

    Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2022.

    Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 138.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.41% returns over the last 6 months and 105.04% over the last 12 months.

    Kokuyo Camlin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations235.26216.25195.95
    Other Operating Income0.53--0.20
    Total Income From Operations235.79216.25196.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.5981.0578.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods59.7960.4943.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.23-3.425.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.4520.8823.12
    Depreciation4.244.244.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.5340.0932.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9812.929.29
    Other Income4.960.250.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9413.179.46
    Interest1.151.521.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax23.7911.658.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax23.7911.658.35
    Tax5.422.89--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.378.768.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.378.768.35
    Equity Share Capital10.0310.0310.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.830.870.83
    Diluted EPS1.830.870.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.830.870.83
    Diluted EPS1.830.870.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

