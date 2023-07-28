Kokuyo Camlin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 235.79 crore, up 20.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.79 crore in June 2023 up 20.21% from Rs. 196.16 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.37 crore in June 2023 up 119.88% from Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.18 crore in June 2023 up 113.15% from Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2022.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2022.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 138.20 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.41% returns over the last 6 months and 105.04% over the last 12 months.