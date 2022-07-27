Kokuyo Camlin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 196.16 crore, up 177.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.16 crore in June 2022 up 177.89% from Rs. 70.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.35 crore in June 2022 up 156.68% from Rs. 14.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in June 2022 up 253.65% from Rs. 8.91 crore in June 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in June 2021.

Kokuyo Camlin shares closed at 61.10 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.68% returns over the last 6 months and -16.07% over the last 12 months.